After a two-year absence because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Louisiana’s National Hunting and Fishing Day celebration is back, set for Sept. 24 at four locations around the state, including Bodcau Wildlife Management Area in Haughton.
Hours for the event at Bodcau (168 Ben Durden Road) are 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
On the fourth Saturday of every September, NHF Day recognizes generations of sportsmen and women for their contributions to the conservation of our nation’s rich sporting heritage and natural resources. One of the main goals of National Hunting and Fishing Day is to recruit new hunters and anglers by encouraging participation and increasing public awareness of the connection between hunting, angling, and conservation.