SHREVEPORT, La. - On Saturday, the National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its 31st annual Stamp Out Hunger food drive.
Letter carriers will be collecting non-perishable food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes to benefit the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana. To participate in the food drive, leave your donation of nonperishable food items like pasta, rice, beans or canned soup, fruits, meat or vegetables next to your mailbox before the time of your regular delivery on Saturday.
The Stamp Out Hunger food drive, held annually on the second Saturday in May, has become the nation’s largest single-day food drive in 10,000 cities and towns in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and Guam.
“Letter carriers are honored to be able to help people in need,” Brian Renfroe, NALC President said. “On a daily basis we see the needs in the communities we serve, and we believe it’s important to help meet those needs.”
The need for food assistance across Shreveport/Bossier has never been greater. The Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana will allocate these donations to its 130 partner non-profit and benevolent organizations, churches, soup kitchens and homeless shelters.
The Food Bank will also be welcoming volunteers to sort donations in the weeks after the food drive.
For information about volunteering, contact the Food Bank at 318.675.2400.