SHREVEPORT, La. - There is strength in numbers and once again, neighbors throughout the nation and the ArkLaTex will be joining forces Tuesday night for a celebration of National Night Out against crime and drugs. The event is ramping back up after a pandemic pause.
National Night Out is designed to heighten crime and drug prevention awareness, generate support for local anti-crime efforts, strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships, and send a clear message our neighbors are organized and fighting back.
A first-ever kickoff party is happening Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 5:30 p.m. at the Shreveport Police Department on Texas Avenue. There will be food, virtual reality games, a baby crawl contest, a bounce house and more. Shreveport police officers will then head out into the communities where neighbor will be celebrating National Night Out. Shreveport residents have participated in National Night Out for well over 30 years.
National Night Out started as a way to build partnerships between communities and police to fight crime and promote safety. The annual event provides families a variety of fun and interactive activities while also building safety awareness and strengthening anti-crime initiatives.
Countless neighborhoods across the ArkLaTex will be throwing "going away parties for crime" featuring visits from police, firefighters, and city officials.