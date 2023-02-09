SHREVEPORT, La. - In honor of 'National Pizza Day', KTBS 3 got the chance to speak to representatives from one of the most beloved local pizza houses, Johnny's Pizza House.
Marcus Miller, an in-store/delivery driver for the Southern Loop location, has been hard at work during his shift.
"We got a lot of customers coming in. We're staying busy. Hopefully we get a lot more customers this evening. A lot more deliveries, a lot more in-store service," Miller said.
Even though there are no free pizzas, Dustin Lincoln, head of Johnny's Pizza House, encourages everyone to visit their website to see all of their exclusive deals and specials.
"Everyday is 'National Pizza Day' for us," Miller says.