SHREVEPORT, La - The last Wednesday of each May is National Senior Health & Fitness Day. It is a day to remind senior adults to not only to stay fit, but to also check with their insurance providers on special incentives to stay active. KTBS 3's Patrick Dennis visited with a local doctor and fitness instructor on First News to learn more.
Watch Live
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Events
Most Popular
Articles
- Single-seat aircraft crashes into Cross Lake, pilot dies
- Town of Arcadia gets out of the mall ownership business
- Man killed Sunday in SUV-tree crash identified
- 1 man shot while pumping gas on Mansfield Rd.
- Bossier City priest removed immediately due to sexual abuse allegations
- Sinkhole problem spreads from yard to Shreveport street
- Flip-flop controversy walks into Shreveport restaurant
- 10 arrested in 2 unrelated overnight Bossier City shootings
- Allegations of a toxic work environment at LSUS
- Airline HS honors a special student at graduation
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.