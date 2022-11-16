SHREVEPORT, La. - Navigating open enrollment can be confusing. That's why we spoke with Dr. Lawshawn Mciver, with the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid.
Marketplace Open Enrollment is the time for people who don’t have health insurance to find an affordable quality plan at HealthCare.gov. Open Enrollment starts November 1 and continues to January 15 for coverage starting in the new year. Select a plan by December 15 for coverage starting January 1.
Open Enrollment is also the time people who are enrolled can change their current health plan and update their application information.
As a result of the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA), many customers continue to have access to newly expanded financial assistance through HealthCare.gov, which was first made available under the American Rescue Plan (ARP). The IRA provides financial assistance for Marketplace customers, so that nearly everyone who buys their own individual or family insurance through a Marketplace and is otherwise eligible can receive a tax credit to reduce their premiums through 2025, even if their household income was previously too high.
You have until December 15 to make changes to or select a new plan for coverage starting January 1.
Did you know?
- 4 out of 5 customers can find a plan for $10 or less per month with the newly expanded financial assistance.
- These are quality plans that cover emergencies, prescription drugs, doctor’s visits, and more.
- With the Inflation Reduction Act subsidies, many consumers will benefit from lower health care coverage premiums through 2025 on HealthCare.gov