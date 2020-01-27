SHREVEPORT, La. - The African American Parade Celebration Committee is excited once again to bring the party to downtown Shreveport. The 32nd Annual African American Parade Celebration will be held February 1, 2020. It kicks off at 11 a.m. and KPXJ CW 21 is proud once again to televise the massive event. This year's theme is African Americans and the Vote.
It's all about honoring African Americans during the month of February, and Saturday's African American History Parade Celebration is guaranteed to live up to its name. Thousands will converged on several blocks around the Caddo Parish Courthouse for the largest African American History Parade in the nation. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will service as this year's grand marshal.
The line-up includes church groups, drill teams, marching bands, scout troops, civic clubs, horseback riders, motorcycle riders and more. They'll gather beginning at 8 a.m. at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
The parade will make its way up Milan St. before hanging a left on Market, then a left on Texas, finally a left on Common before ending back at Milam.
In addition to throngs of parade entries, the event will feature live music from the ever-popular Michael Love, son of parade co-founder, former State Rep. Barbara Norton.
Norton and several other local dignitaries and sponsors will be on hand. This year's parade is brought to you in part by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
PARADE HISTORY
In 1988, The African American Parade Celebration held its first parade with only 50 people in attendance and 500 participants. Over the past 32 years, the celebration has grown to attract tens of thousands of attendees and thousands of participants each year. When it comes to parade celebrations, the African American Parade has definitely shows ingenuity and creativity sharing the spirit and excitement with thousands of people throughout the ArkLaTex and many other states. Join in the fun and celebrate this family-oriented event that has something for everyone. This event is a joint effort on the behalf of the African American Celebration Committee, founder Barbara Norton and the City of Shreveport.
LIVE COVERAGE
KTBS 3/KPXJ CW 21 is always your destination for parade coverage. Join us live as the African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com and your KTBS 3 Now connected devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android.
