SHREVEPORT, La. - The African American Parade Celebration Committee is excited once again to bring the party to downtown Shreveport. The 32nd Annual African American Parade Celebration will be held February 1, 2020. It kicks off at 11 a.m. and KPXJ CW 21 is proud once again to televise the massive event. This year's theme is African Americans and the Vote.
It's all about honoring African Americans during the month of February, and Saturday's African American Parade Celebration is guaranteed to live up to its name. Thousands will converged on several blocks around the Caddo Parish Courthouse for the largest African American History Parade in the nation. Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins will service as this year's grand marshal.
The line-up includes church groups, drill teams, marching bands, scout troops, civic clubs, horseback riders, motorcycle riders and more. They'll gather beginning at 8 a.m. at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium.
The parade will make its way up Milan St. before hanging a left on Market, then a left on Texas, finally a left on Common before ending back at Milam.
In addition to throngs of parade entries, the event will feature live music from the ever-popular Michael Love, son of parade co-founder, former State Rep. Barbara Norton.
Norton and several other local dignitaries and sponsors will be on hand. This year's parade is brought to you in part by Barksdale Federal Credit Union.
Parade Day Street Closures
At 9:30 a.m., the following streets will close:
- Common Street @ Crockett (north)
- Common Street @ Travis (south)
- Louisiana @ Texas
- McNeil @ Milam
- Marshall @ Texas
- Edwards @ Milam
- Milam Street beginning at Lawrence Street and continuing east to Spring Street
- Texas Avenue from Common Street east to Market Street
- Sprague Street to Douglas Street
- Douglas Street to Milam Street
Detours
Beginning at 9 a.m., traffic travelling southbound on North Market/Highway 1 from I-220 will encounter a dynamic message board at the intersection of North Market and North Hearne. The message board will direct all commercial vehicles to detour onto North Hearne and follow North Hearne to I-20.
Traffic that continues to flow South on Market Street into the downtown Shreveport area will encounter a uniformed officer and barricades that will be set up at the intersection of Caddo Street and Market Street. Traffic will be split and can either be directed to turn east toward Clyde Fant Memorial Parkway or west onto Caddo Street. Westbound Traffic will follow detour signs to Allen Avenue and Pierre Avenue, where vehicles will be directed to turn south. Traffic will flow to the intersections of Murphy Street and at these intersections; drivers can elect to take the entrance ramps to I-49 south, I-20 west, or I-20 east.
Drivers coming from Bossier into downtown Shreveport via the Texas Street Bridge will encounter barricades manned by a Police Officer at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Spring Street. All traffic must turn Northbound onto Spring Street.
These road closures will begin at 9:30 a.m., and remain in effect until the parade route can be cleared of debris and trash.
Emergency Assistance
Over 50 law enforcement officers from the Shreveport Police Department will be working the parade. Officers will be in patrol cars, on foot, on horses, and on motorcycles to assist. The Shreveport Fire Department will also be on hand. We encourage parade goers to contact us if there is an emergency or they witness any suspicious activity or suspicious items.
Parade Rules
- No alcohol will be allowed along the parade route
- No glass bottles or containers will be allowed on the parade route
- No one may cross parade barricades during the parade
- No animals are allowed within 200 yards of the parade route, except service animals
- No dangerous objects or silly string
- No one may throw anything at a parade float
- Large flags or banners are not allowed within 50 feet of the parade route
- No underage possession of alcohol - violators will be subject to arrest
- No public nudity will be tolerated - violators will be subject to arrest
Safety Tips
- Do not leave children unattended - designate a meeting spot in case of separation
- Do not fight or struggle over beads
- Keep a safe distance from the floats
- Keep valuables at home and lock your vehicle
- Do not take purses or wallets to parades
- Obey all traffic signs and directions from officers
- Use common sense and be respectful to each other
Parade History
In 1988, The African American Parade Celebration held its first parade with only 50 people in attendance and 500 participants. Over the past 32 years, the celebration has grown to attract tens of thousands of attendees and thousands of participants each year. When it comes to parade celebrations, the African American Parade has definitely shows ingenuity and creativity sharing the spirit and excitement with thousands of people throughout the ArkLaTex and many other states. Join in the fun and celebrate this family-oriented event that has something for everyone. This event is a joint effort on the behalf of the African American Celebration Committee, founder Barbara Norton and the City of Shreveport.
Live Coverage
KTBS 3/KPXJ CW 21 is always your destination for parade coverage. Join us live as the African American Parade Celebration rolls in downtown Shreveport. Coverage begins at 11 a.m. on KPXJ CW 21, ktbs.com and your KTBS 3 Now connected devices like Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV and Android.
Let's See Your Photos & Video
If you're planning to attend the parade, we want to see your photos and video. Just email them to ushare@ktbs.com or use #KTBSAAParade on social media.