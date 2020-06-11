SHREVEPORT, La - A shooting that left one man dead and another booked with second-degree murder has a neighbor on Bienville Avenue reacting to the violence.
Assistant Chief Marcus Mitchell said two men were attending a party Wednesday night when they both pulled guns and started firing at each other.
Mitchell said that the shooter, DeMichael Antonio Turel, 27, of Shreveport was shot and later arrested.
James A. Robinson, 31, also of Shreveport died at the hospital.
Neighbors said their street is normally quiet where kids play without fear of danger.
Roderick Randle said he has lived on Bienville Avenue for eight years and never seen anything like the shooting on his street.
"I was getting ready to work last night," Randle said. "I saw all the police car down there. And I noticed earlier that that all the kids were playing that spacewalk."
Randle said he found out what happened after he got off work.
"I saw of all that, I said, 'I wonder what happened?'" Randle said. "They said on the news this morning that there was a shooting down there."