SHREVEPORT, La - Neighbors are reacting to a shooting on Wednesday night on Bienville Avenue.
Chief Marcus Mitchell, Shreveport Police Department Public Information Officer, shared details on what happened during the shooting.
"Last night at 9:30 p.m., there was a shooting at a party on Bienville venue," Mitchell said. "Two individuals produced guns. Shots were fired. Both individuals were injured. One has since succumbed to his injuries. The suspect has been arrested and charged with murder."
Mitchell said that the shooter is 27-year old DeMichael Antonio Turel of Shreveport.
The victim is 31-year old James A. Robinson also of Shreveport.
Neighbors say their street is normally quiet where kids play without fear of danger.
Roderick Randle says he has lived there for eight years and never seen anything like the shooting on his street.
"I was getting ready to work last night," Randle said. "I saw all the police car down there. And I noticed earlier that that all the kids were playing that spacewalk."
Randle says he found out what happened after he got off work.
"I saw of all that, I said, 'I wonder what happened," Randle said. "They said on the news this morning that there was a shooting down there."