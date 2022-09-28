BOSSIER CITY, La. -- The new school buses in Bossier City have cameras equipped to catch drivers who try to go around them as they are loading or unloading students.
Seven new buses have been added to the fleet.
"Bossier citizens beware. About 125 of our buses have surveillance cameras that can capture license plates if the school bus is stopped and it has its stop arm out and you pass it you are most likely going to get an invitation to see the judge," said transportation director David Hadden.
Just under 13,000 students ride Bossier buses each day on 216 buses and 336 routes.