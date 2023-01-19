SHREVEPORT, La. -- A decade has passed since the Oscar-Winning movie "12 Years A Slave" came out. It tells the story of Solomon Northrup who was held as a slave in central Louisiana after being kidnapped in Washington, D.C.
The public has a chance to see what the landscape was like for Solomon thanks to a new photo exhibit at the Louisiana State Exhibit Museum. It is called "Changing Landscapes: Photographs Along the Solomon Northrup Trail."
The photo exhibit is by Jan Beauboeuf of Avoyelles Parish, an area where Northup was a slave. She included photographs of the area where Northup was enslaved and photographs along the 83-mile Solomon Northup Trail that highlights his journey as a slave.
A special event from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday officially opens the exhibit.
Admission to the exhibit is free.