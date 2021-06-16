SHREVEPORT, La - Several Juneteenth events are scheduled all across the city of Shreveport all with the hope of bringing the community together and helping to curb violent crimes. One event that's new to the Shreveport lineup of events is the "Hold Your Crown Juneteenth Celebration." There will be a gumbo cookoff, a gathering of young entrepreneurs, an opportunity to donate blood and much more. It all takes place June 19th at 331 Milam St. in Shreveport from 2pm to 7pm. Admission is $5 a person. Kids under 5 are free.
Watch Live
New Juneteenth event hopes to bring community together and support youth
-
- Updated
- Comments
3 Investigates & ArkLaTex In-Depth
Most Popular
Articles
- Thousands swarm tiny DeSoto village as trail ride crowd overflows; 1, maybe 2, shot
- Woman jailed, child placed with family members after drug arrest
- Shreveport couple arrested after major drug bust
- Louisiana records first hot car death
- La. Treasury sends out $16.9M in unclaimed property checks
- Grand Cane mayor, Whitaker family respond to backlash after Big W Trail Ride
- Mom faces additional charge in burning of baby in Natchitoches
- Downtown living: Limited but unique
- Teenager found dead Friday is identified
- DPPJ sets special meeting to discuss trail rides, special events permits
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.