New Juneteenth event hopes to bring community together and support youth
thumbnail_FB_IMG_1620654521196.jpg

SHREVEPORT, La - Several Juneteenth events are scheduled all across the city of Shreveport all with the hope of bringing the community together and helping to curb violent crimes. One event that's new to the Shreveport lineup of events is the "Hold Your Crown Juneteenth Celebration." There will be a gumbo cookoff, a gathering of young entrepreneurs, an opportunity to donate blood and much more. It all takes place June 19th at 331 Milam St. in Shreveport from 2pm to 7pm. Admission is $5 a person. Kids under 5 are free. 

For ticket information click here.

