SHREVEPORT, La.-- Senior Citizens are amongst the most vulnerable population here is something that could empower them there's a new birthday rule to make healthcare changes easier for those who need it and it could make things cheaper for those who need the break. It is called the Medicare Supplement birthday rule change and it gives seniors more control over their healthcare.
"Every year healthcare costs are rising, they rise with inflation. It allows them to change their plan without worrying about potentially being denied due to pre-existing health conditions," said Ashlee Zareczny.
You can make the changes each year starting 30 days before a birthday and 63 days after your birthday passes. Louisiana is just the latest state to adopt the rule.