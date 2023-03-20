SHREVEPORT, La.- New times go into effect for Shreveport school zones camera enforcement Monday. This is the third time the times have been adjusted.
The latest change is tailored towards elementary, middle and K-8 and high schools.
These are the new times:
- Elementary public school camera enforcement will be from 6:30 to 8:30 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m.
- Middle and K-8 public school zone camera enforcement will be from 7:00 to 9:00 a.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- Public high school camera enforcement will be from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. and from 2:30 to 4:30 p.m.
- For private schools where camera enforcement is in place, camera enforcement will be from one hour before when school begins in the morning until one hour after school begins, and again from one hour before school lets out in the afternoon until one hour after school lets out, except that no school zone would be in effect past 4:30 p.m.
In addition to these new changes, residents will be able to contest tickets without any additional cost. All school zones with speed enforcement cameras will have flashers, and a Blue Line Solutions representative will work in Shreveport for citizens regarding citations and the enforcement program.
Blue Line Solutions will pay for new signs with the new times on them, the flashers, and the customer service representative.