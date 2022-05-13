NATCHITOCHES, La. – New software is being purchased to integrate all of Natchitoches’ emergency services. The city council approved the purchase with the upgrades to take place over a 12-month period.
Natchitoches police chief Nikeo Collins said that the upgrades will not only help to solve crime, it will also improve transparency.
“Our officers will be able to see what dispatch sees,” said Collins. This will help officers in the field to be continually in the loop with other emergency services.
The city dispatch office is a joint operation with the fire department, sheriff, and police. The upgrades will help the department to fully connect and be able to share real-time information with each other.
According to chief Collins, by working to consolidate onto one platform, costs will go down for the 7 year deal with Motorola Solutions, Inc.