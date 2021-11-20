SHREVEPORT, La. - All pro Buffalo Bills cornerback and Shreveport Tre'Davious White hosted a turkey give away at SUSLA Saturday.
He purchased one thousand turkeys to give away to anyone who wanted one. Tre'Davious partnered with Brookshires grocery stores who donated canned goods and stuffing.
The all-pro corner back originally bought one hundred and fifty turkeys, and then bought another one hundred and fifty, and something in his heart urged him to do more, so he bought an additional seven hundred turkeys for a total of one thousand.
The event was from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., but people started lining up at 5:30 a.m.
Councilwoman Tabatha Taylor was there to hand out turkeys and show support.
SUSLA students and high school students a part of the Bossier chapter of the Kappa League leadership program were there to volunteer.
Even though Tre'Davious could not be there himself, his mother, grandmother, and siblings were showing their support for Shreveport.