Fat Tuesday Childrens' Mardi Gras Parade Forecast

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Nice weather is expected for the Fat Tuesday Childrens' parade at Pierre Bossier Mall in Bossier City.  The outlook calls for breezy and warm with temperatures in the 70s.

Enjoy!

