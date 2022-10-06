SHREVEPORT, La. - October is Domestic Violence Awareness month and a local non-profit organization, Project Celebration, Inc. is providing free resources for survivors across seven parishes.
One in three women and one in four men experience some type of domestic violence. Louisiana is in the top of five of most domestic violence cases in the U.S.
According to the Louisiana Coalition of Domestic Violence 61 people died in 54 cases of domestic violence in 2021. Statistics show women are 75% more likely to be killed by an intimate partner when they leave or after they leave.
Project Celebration, Inc. is a nonprofit organization located in Northwest Louisiana. The agency provides direct services to survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and children experiencing violence. PCI currently provides services in Bossier, Caddo, DeSoto, Natchitoches, Red River, Sabine and Webster parishes.
PCI operates two domestic violence shelters that provide safe housing for women and children fleeing domestic violence. Taylor House domestic violence Shelter is located in Sabine Parish and PCI domestic violence shelter is located in Caddo Parish. The organization has outreach offices in each parish to provide services to nonresidential clients.
PCI also offers free services to sexual assault survivors such as medical, personal and court advocacy. PCI offers coaching and parenting classes through the Family Resource Center. The Child Advocacy Center conducts forensic interviews for children. All services through the organization are free and confidential.
PCI is always accepting donations, including funds and items such as clothes, non-perishable foods, school supplies and more.
For help, call 888-411-1333 for the Louisiana Domestic Violence Hotline to get connected with a local shelter.