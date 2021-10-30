SHREVEPORT,La- Tomorrow United Airlines will be taking off to Denver non-stop from Shreveport Regional Airport. 

The flight departs at 7:25 A.M., and a quick ceremony will take place at 6:45 A.M.

Non-stop flights to Denver from Shreveport Regional Airport return tomorrow

Non-stop flights to Denver from Shreveport Regional Airport return tomorrow 
Report a typo on this article
0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you



Load comments