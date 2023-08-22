North Caddo Parish fire burns 60 acres

VIVIAN, La. - A brush fire burned 60 acres of land near Bonham Landing and Pelican Lodge Road right next to the Texas border. Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the area around 5:00 p.m. Tuesday and the fire was contained around 7 p.m. Caddo Sheriff's deputies and firefighters went door to door to evacuate 17 residents in the area.
Trees Baptist Church is located near the brush fire and was holding fellowship during the time it was burning. The evacuees were hosted and fed inside the church.
Just after 7:15 p.m. the evacuees were able to go back to their homes.
Caddo Parish firefighters got help from Texas firefighters and Texas A&M Forest Service. A plane was used to dump water on the areas that we're getting burned. A tractor was also used to help put out the fires.
According to the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office no residents nor firefighters were injured, and no homes were damaged.
Caddo Parish is currently under a burn ban.