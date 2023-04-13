SHREVEPORT, La.-A report found 69% of Americans have financial anxiety. Two in five Americans are having difficulty paying their bills, and despite this, 1 in 4 are not budgeting at all.
Many agree the best way to protect the next generation from struggling is to teach financial skills to students.
Nita Cook president and executive director of Junior Achievement of North Louisiana is working with schools in the region to serve about 8,000 students in Caddo Parish.
In terms of financial literacy, Louisiana ranks among the worst states in the country, but groups like Junior Achievement are working to change that by offering curriculum designed to teach valuable life lessons.
"They are in charge of themselves. So, their decisions that they make now, even as early as the 8th grade, is going effect their ability to earn money to be able to have all of the things that they need and maybe even some of the things that they want too," says Cook.
JA focuses on 3 pillars: financial literacy, work readiness, and entrepreneurship.
"Parents have a hard time teaching their kids about financial literacy just like teaching your own kids how to swim, but with Junior Achievement we have the key terms, the lessons, the objectives, and volunteers go into the classroom and they teach the kids about earning, spending, saving--about making good financial choices," Cook says.
JA also offers an interactive financial literacy elective called JA Finance Park in which students are given a virtual lifestyle and asked to manage a pre-selected income.
"So, they may be a single parent with two children and a cat," says Cook.
Cook says the lesson is typically eye-opening for students who tend to misspend their income right away during the lesson.
"They have a new respect for their caregiver whether it be a parent or grandparent or whoever is taking care of them. They have a new respect because they understand the actual cost of living," says Cook.
In addition to organizations like Junior Achievement, a new bill requires Louisiana's high school students to learn financial literacy.
Under House Bill 103, students have to complete one financial literacy course to graduate from high school and qualify for the TOPS scholarship program.