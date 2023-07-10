GRAPEVINE, Texas - The presents arrive early when Christmas in July starts in Grapevine. Tickets will go on sale for The Christmas Capital of Texas events on July 25 at 10 a.m.
Tickets that will be available for purchase:
- North Pole Express - co-presented by Trinity Metro TEXRail and Great Wolf Lodge
- Peace Plaza Ice Rink – skate under the stars next to a 50-foot live Christmas tree
- Live Christmas performances at the Historic Palace Theatre including The Texas Tenors, the Nutcracker, Kraig Parker’s Elvis Christmas Show, Elton & Cher’s Christmas Show and, all-new this year, Reba – The Christmas Tribute.
- Classic Christmas movies at the Historic Palace Theatre including “Home Alone,” “It’s a Wonderful Life,” “White Christmas,” “The Santa Clause,” “Elf” and more.
- Elf Adventure – take your little elves through four fun historic activities
The Grapevine Vintage Railroad's North Pole Express runs Nov. 24 - Dec. 23, 2023.
For more information and to find out where to purchase your tickets, visit Grapevine Texas USA or Christmas Capital of Texas.