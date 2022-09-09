SPRINGHILL, La. - Members of the North Webster High School football team have been meeting in front of their football stadium around 6 a.m. every Friday since the football season started.
They bring their grills and cook breakfast for fellow classmates and staff. They cook breakfast burritos, pancakes, eggs and bacon. They also bring corn hole and music for students to enjoy as they eat their free breakfast.
Team members do it all to bring their school together and encourage students to go to their games.
The Knights play at North Caddo Friday at 7 p.m. Catch game highlights at 10:30 p.m. during Johnny's Pizza House Friday Football Fever Scores and Highlights Show.