SPRINGHILL, La. — Students at North Webster High School are constructing something special. For the third consecutive year, carpentry students are building a playhouse that will be raffled off in December.
The first playhouse was built in 2020. It started when Instructor Savannah Mire was approached by a number of seniors who wanted to do a project, and they decided to build a playhouse. Mire said that it was during the pandemic, and families were struggling. The students decided to build the playhouse and raffle it off for $5 per ticket. The students thought this would give parents a chance to win something nice for their children.
The students built a farmhouse-style playhouse the first year, followed by a barn version in 2021. This year, they built a mercantile building from the Old West.
The money raised through the raffle goes into the school’s Future Farmers of America (FFA) fund. This fund pays for student entry fees and travel for FFA events.
Just like other construction jobs, this one has a foreman. Senior Jacob Burnside is in charge of making sure things are done correctly.
“I’m proud to be a part of it,” said Burnside. “I think it gets us all together, hands-on. We get to learn a little more and for a great cause.”
Instructor Savannah Mire said that this project was a great way to put their classroom lessons into action in a unique manner.
“This is a way that we can put what we’re learning in class, instead of building little dog houses or projects,” said Mire. “Everyone can get a hand on it, and it’s a real-life application: anywhere from subfloor, wall systems, roofing systems and even to laying shingles on the roof.”
Tickets for this year’s raffle are $10 each. For more information on getting raffle tickets, contact Savannah Mire at callie.mire@websterpsb.org.