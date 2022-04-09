Shreveport, La- On Saturday, Northwood Hills Country Club held a charity golf tournament sponsored by PuroClean. All proceeds go to Providence House, an organization created to break the cycle of homelessness and poverty.
The group provides childcare, educational opportunities and encourages workforce development.
PuroClean owner Brad Brossette says he learned of providence house through a business relationship and now, they work together often.
Today's event raised $10,000 for Providence House. The group is always open to donations--- and 78 percent of all proceeds go directly to Providence House programs.