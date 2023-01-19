NATCHITOCHES, La. - Northwestern State University’s cheerleaders and mascot Vic the Demon brought home four top five finishes including a gold medal at the 2023 UCA/UDA College Nationals Championship and the University World Cup Championship earlier this week in Orlando, Florida.
NSU Cheer and Vic the Demon won the gold medal in the University World Cup Championship in the co-ed game day division against teams from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. Squads perform routines as if they were on the sidelines of their respective universities. The goal was to show the judges what it is like at Turpin Stadium. This division consisted of three game day elements: the fight song, a situational sideline and a timeout routine. Along with the gold medal in this division, NSU received a second trophy for top score in all game-day categories for the UWCC.
The squad finished fourth in the nation in the Open Coed Game Day division. The Game Day routine was used in this division and the University World Cup Championship.
Vic the Demon competed in the Open Mascot division and finished fifth in the nation. The goal of this competition is to show the judges just how spirited a mascot can be. Mascots had to send a crowd tape being interactive on their respective campus to be selected to make it to the final round of the competition. Once they were selected, they had to perform a 90-second skit.
Elise Vidrine of Pierre Part is captain of the squad. Co-captains are Gavin Acor of Bossier City and Gabe Vargas of Leesville. Members are Annalise Sylvia of Florien, Emerson Rodrigue of Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Daniel Wellmeier of Metairie, Abby Williams, Jessi Lucky, Mady Spillman, Hunter Broadway and Christopher Anthony, Jr. of Natchitoches, Meghan Bercegeay of Gonzales, Paige Pruett of Haughton, Honor Camus of Baton Rouge, Alexis Ammons of Castor, Maci Tanner of Minden, Jorian Dodd of Little Elm, Texas, Traven Matthews of Vivian, Adonis Hurrington of Bossier City, Blaine Bernard of Mandeville, Nate Campbell of Shreveport, Christopher Richard of Abbeville and Ridic Meraz of Thorndale, Texas.
Members of the coaching staff are Amy Dodson Stepp and Tre Jackson. Jennifer Honzell Thorton is the support staff.