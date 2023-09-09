NATCHITOCHES, La. – Northwestern State University and the Louisiana School for Math, Science and the Arts are partnering with the City of Natchitoches to raise awareness of ovarian cancer during the month of September. Teal is the color of ovarian cancer awareness, and teal ribbons have been placed around both campuses and in downtown Natchitoches.
This year’s focus is on educating men as well as women about the disease and encouraging individuals to know their genetic medical history.
“This year we ask ‘Men to Lead’ by promoting ovarian cancer awareness and encouraging female relatives and loved ones to prioritize their health needs. Knowing your family history and advocating for women's health care is crucial when battling life-changing illnesses such as ovarian cancer,” said Leah Lentz, lead counselor and AP coordinator at LSMSA, who annual spearheads ovarian cancer awareness initiatives in Natchitoches.
Lentz met with the Natchitoches City Council Aug. 29 when Mayor Ronnie Williams proclaimed September as Ovarian Cancer Awareness month in Natchitoches. She encourages residents to Turn Teal on Tuesdays by wearing Teal to promote education about the disease.
“One of the greatest challenges in underserved communities is access to healthcare. This results in overall lower cancer screening, diagnosis and treatment among Black, Hispanic, Asian and AIAN populations. Moving forward, it is crucial we address disparities in cancer care and treatment to ensure all people benefit from continued advancements in cancer treatment,” Lentz said. “Men, particularly in Black, Hispanic, Asian and AIAN populations, are asked to lead this year as we Turn Teal.”
Lentz became involved with Turn Teal in memory of her mother, Sue Gregory Coleman, who lost her battle with ovarian cancer in 2012. Since then, has promoted Turn Teal in the local community, with the support of businesses, schools and churches. She can provide teal ribbons, candy and information to anyone interested in joining the awareness campaign.