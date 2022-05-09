NATCHITOCHES, La. – The student body of Northwestern State University has new student government leadership.
Bailey Willis of Opelousas and Ebenezer Aggrey of Baton Rouge have been inaugurated as president and vice president, respectively.
The undergraduate juniors are already focused on the next school year with plans to increase transparency for student fees as well as address the importance of mental health.
“We desire to improve campus safety and well-being as a whole by ensuring road improvements, implementing security cameras, and advocating for infrastructural enhancements across campus,” said Willis.
“It means the world to me knowing that Bailey and I have so much support backing us in our roles,” said Aggrey. “To have the trust and support of faculty and staff, as well as the student body proves that we are the two people who have been entrusted to produce a positive change for the university.”
The SGA at NSU will spend the next year making resolutions and creating campus laws.
“To me, to be elected as student body president means that the student body has entrusted me to speak up for them,” said Willis. “And be the liaison between us as students and administration, faculty, and staff.”