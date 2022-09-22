SHREVEPORT, La. - Animal Investigation & Response (AIR) is one of many non-profit organizations raising funds during a special campaign on September 22, 2022.
Communities Foundation of Texas’ NTX Giving Day is an 18-hour online giving event designed to empower every person to give back to their community by supporting local nonprofits and causes they care about in one easy-to-use platform.
The event helps build awareness and support for nonprofits like nothing else. In 2021, $66 million was raised through 103,000 donors benefiting over 3,300 local nonprofits, bringing the thirteen-year total to over $441 million for our community. NTX Giving Day is the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.
Since its inception in 2009, this online event has transformed from an idea to help local people give wisely, to a movement that has ignited a broad culture of community-wide giving.
Monica Ailey, President & Co-Founder of Animal Investigation & Response, joined us from the group's headquarters near Fort Worth, Texas to discuss how AIR contributes during times of natural disasters in the ArkLaTex and beyond.
"AIR assists law enforcement agencies, communities, and animal control ... and offices of emergency management with events like natural disasters," said Ailey. "We go in and assist them with the pet aspect of the disaster so that they can concentrate on the humans."
Ailey says AIR also assists with "manmade disasters," such as hoarding cases, puppy mills, and criminal animal fighting. "A lot of these agencies don't have the budget or the resources to take care of the animals in these large cases," said Ailey. She said AIR provides services free of charge to ensure positive outcomes for the animals.
"Because we are boots on the ground, on the road a lot throughout the year, we have a hard time finding the time to have fundraising events," Ailey said. "NTX Giving Day is actually our largest fundraising event of the year. So we really count on today to help us for the rest of the year.
To donate to Animal Investigation & Response, visit their NTX Giving Day page. To find out how to get involved with the organization, visit AIR's official website.