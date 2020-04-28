CARTHAGE, TX - Briarcliff Nursing Health Center's website states that more than 20 residents and nine employees have contracted the coronavirus. Overall, five residents and one employee have died.
KTBS-3 reached out to management but have not received a call back. Some local officials told KTBS-3 they could not speak on the matter; however, a couple of neighbors shared their thoughts.
Gary Davidson, Carthage resident and local high school coach, says he's heard a lot of things about Briarcliff.
"We had heard that there's cases of COVID-19 there....22 total at the nursing home," Davidson said.
Tevin Pipkin, resident of Carthage and college student, said he's praying things turn for the better.
"They're trying to do what they can to prevent that. And keep everybody safe," Pipkin said.
Based on Briarcliff's website, they are waiting on test results for 37 residents and 52 employees.
Their website says after two negative tests are conducted, an employee may return to work within a 24-hour span.