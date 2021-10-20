MANY, La- Sabine Parish Detective Chris Abrahams says that evidence found in a well may lead to an arrest in a decades old cold case. The case took a big step this week as the Sabine Parish Coroner was able to confirm, after several years, that human remains belong to a man missing since the 1980's.
Lester Rome was reported missing by his brother in 1984. Police searched for him for months before a discovery was made in 1986. A landowner in Sabine Parish discovered human remains in a well on his property. But, for years, investigators were unable to identify the remains as belonging to Rome.
The case sat in limbo for decades with small leads that never lead to a positive identification. That changed in November 2020 when Ted Delacerda, a retired law enforcement officer and retired investigator for the District Attorney's Office who had kept the case alive, handed it over to Chris Abrahams.
Abrahams dove into the case with help from the LSU Forensic Anthropology and Computer Enhancement Services (FACES) who suggested that he go back into the well and look for more remains. Lat April, a Sabine Parish Firefighter was lowered into the narrow, twenty foot deep well where he discovered more human remains.
But, significantly, several objects were pulled up as well. These were then used to identify the remains as belonging to Lester Rome.
KTBS asked Abrahams what objects were pulled out of the well. He did not want to say because he felt confident that the objects were evidence that could lead to an arrest soon. How soon exactly? Abrahams wouldn't say. He only added that "it's not like in the movies, these things take time."