SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has announced more COVID-19 testing sties for the week.
Testing will take place at the following locations this week from 9am-4pm each day:
Tuesday, October 13, 2020
Querbes Park Community Center
3500 Beverly Place
Shreveport, LA 71104
Wednesday, October 14, 2020
Querbes Park Community Center
3500 Beverly Place
Shreveport, LA 71104
Thursday, October 15, 2020
New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church
3300 Greenwood Road
Shreveport, LA 71109
Friday, October 16, 2020
AB Palmer Park Community Center
547 E. 79th Street
Shreveport, LA 71106
Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status.
Community members will receive their test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.