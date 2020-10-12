SHREVEPORT, La. - Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport has announced more COVID-19 testing sties for the week.

Testing will take place at the following locations this week from 9am-4pm each day:

Tuesday, October 13, 2020

Querbes Park Community Center

3500 Beverly Place

Shreveport, LA 71104

Wednesday, October 14, 2020

Querbes Park Community Center

3500 Beverly Place

Shreveport, LA 71104

Thursday, October 15, 2020

New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church

3300 Greenwood Road

Shreveport, LA 71109

Friday, October 16, 2020

AB Palmer Park Community Center

547 E. 79th Street

Shreveport, LA 71106

Members of the community who wish to be tested should bring an ID and insurance card, if applicable. There are no out-of-pocket costs for those seeking a test and no one will be turned away based on their insurance status. 

Community members will receive their test results within 3-4 days via the MyChart patient portal or by phone. Those who test positive will have the opportunity to participate in Ochsner’s 14-day symptom tracker program designed for COVID-19 patients who do not require hospital care. Participants receive daily text messages to monitor symptoms and can be connected to our 24/7 nurse on-call line for additional support.

