Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport Run 4 Everyone

SHREVEPORT, La.-Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport is proud to host the second annual “Run 4 Everyone” 5K and Kids Fun Run on Saturday, May 14 at its St. Mary Medical Center. Parking, activities and the race start will be in the parking lot next to 911 Margaret Place, and the run takes place through the Highland neighborhood.
Participants may choose from Half Mile Fun Run, 5k and Virtual 5k options. The Fun Run will begin at 8:00 a.m. with the 5K starting immediately after. A Virtual Run is available for those who are unable to make it in person as well as a sleep-in supporter option.
While adults participate in the 5K, children ages 5 and above can partner with a Run Buddy and enjoy activities including music, karaoke, a large bounce house obstacle course, bubble blowing, slime-making and a bingo station.