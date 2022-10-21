SHREVEPORT, La. - October is adopt a shelter dog month, and as the holidays grow closer there are some things to consider before taking home a furry friend.
The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana doesn't allow adoptions the week of Christmas to avoid spur of the moment decisions or a worst-case scenario, someone returning a dog back to the shelter. When adopting a dog, it is important to consider the finances it takes to properly care for them. They also require time, and patience.
The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana wants people to be aware of heartworm disease. In Louisiana mosquitos are everywhere. Dogs need to be on heartworm medicine in case they get bit. This is a killing disease; the heartworms get bigger and bigger and eventually wrap around the heart, causing heart failure. Heartworm disease is easy to prevent, you can give your dog a shot twice a year or a pill once a month.
All dogs from the HSNWLA are heartworm disease negative when adopted.
Saturday, Oct. 29, they will be hosting Black Dog October, a fundraiser to help black dogs get adopted and brings funds to this non-profit organization. Dark colored dogs do hold a bias that they are hard to train or mean, and this event is working to end that stigma. Black Dog October is from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Marilynn's Place on 4041 Fern Ave., Shreveport, La. 71105. Tickets are $10 a person. It is a family friendly event, come dressed up, and bring your pets dressed up, too. There will be a raffle available to win multiple prize baskets. Raffle tickets are five dollars each.