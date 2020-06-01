SHREVEPORT, La. - Show me the money! The Louisiana Department of Treasury is waiting to give you your cash, but you have to claim it. It's easy.
Go to latreasury.com to find your unclaimed money. There are more than $900 million dollars waiting to be claimed.
It's your cash and you can get it back fast. You can find uncashed checks, refunds, stocks and more. It's like a modern day treasure hunt.
- 1 in 6 individuals have unclaimed property
- 207,000 citizens received unclaimed property checks last year.
- average refund is $900