BATON ROUGE, La. – The Attorney General's office issued a warning regarding the recall of several children's products Thursday morning.
Attorney General Jeff Landry listed the following recalled products:
-Musical Lili Llama by Manhattan Toy
-Children’s Neck Pillows by Ximi Vogu
-Bunz Kidz Children’s Sleepwear Sets by Stargate Appare
-Swurfer Baby and Toddler Swings by Flybar
-Miniware Teething Spoons by Bonnsu
-Strollers by Island Wear
To view descriptions of these items and remedies of their recalls, please visit www.AGJeffLandry.com/SafetyBox.
For additional consumer tips, please call Attorney General Jeff Landry’s Consumer Protection Hotline at 800-351-4889.