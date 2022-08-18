BENTON, La -- A Bossier Parish Schools bus driver says he was given a bus for special needs kids that was filthy, including being littered with what he says is animal feces.
Jim Campbell has been driving the special needs bus for Bossier Schools for three years. After dropping kids at school today, he realized his usual bus had a mechanical issue and he needed a replacement bus.
When he received the second bus, number 173, he and his paraprofessional, Mildred Riggins, found what appeared to be vomit, animal feces, animal tracks and a very dirty bus. Campbell also said the speedometer on the bus was not working.
“On some of the seats it looked like some mold, looked like feces on the floor. There's actually some tracks in there. Looks like some coon tracks that sort of stuff, that was just basically a filthy, filthy bus,” Campbell said.
Campbell says he doesn’t drive the special needs school bus for the money. The district pays him about $24 per hour. He says he does it because he has a special needs son who is now grown, and he wants to give back to other special needs kids in the district.
He and Riggins spent their afternoon cleaning the bus. Riggins job' as a paraprofessional is to look after and make sure the special needs kids are safe on their way to and from school.
Neither she nor Campbell get paid for maintaining and cleaning the bus. Riggins said she cleaned up what looked like a pile of vomit.
“I was in tears because I asked Mr. Jim, ‘Am I going to put the kids on a bus like this?’ I was concerned about COVID and it was just filthy. I'd never seen a bus like this before,” Riggins said.
KTBS-3 News reached out to Bossier Schools for reaction. Their spokeswoman told us she would look into the situation and have a reaction from the district Friday.
