SHREVEPORT, La. -- Delayed mail has become a growing issue over the past few months, with concerns over late election ballots, holiday packages and greeting cards. But in the past few weeks, several people have contacted KTBS, saying they've been charged for late fees on their bills. When Glenis Penn saw a $20 fee added to her account, she called Chase Bank.
"They're saying they never received the payment for it," said Penn. "I know for a fact that I paid that bill because I know when it comes in, and I always pay my bills on at least a week out."
Since she knows the due dates, Penn even managed to pay one bill online by the deadline, days before the paper statement finally arrived in her mailbox.
"If the companies are saying the post office is the reason that the mail is backed up, why are they not giving us a grace period?" Penn asked.
More mail delays have been reported since the COVID-19 pandemic began but the February snow and ice story didn't help matters. Customers who find themselves with unexpected late fees may need to follow Penn's lead and contact the companies directly.
"A lot of times these are automated systems," said Tim Shane, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Shreveport & Texarkana.. "If they're right here in the Ark-La-Tex with us, they know what we've been through in the last couple of weeks. Give them a chance to hear your side of the story. Maybe they'll give you some grace."
A lot of companies allow users to enroll in automatic payments online, but Shane urges people to read the fine print before signing up. Penn has paid some of her bills online to avoid late fees but prefers to do it by mail so she has paper copies.
After Penn's phone conversation to Chase, the $20 late fee was waived. But she also asked about recent issues using her card. The bank sent her a new card in late February but as of Saturday, it hadn't arrived.