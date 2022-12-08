SHREVEPORT, La.-The Shreveport Probation and Parole Office and GEO Reentry Services hosted a graduation ceremony for participants of the Shreveport Day Reporting Center, an intensive supervision program for individuals on probation and parole.
GEO Reentry staff, family members, community partner agencies, DOC officials and others attended the event recognizing program graduates’ accomplishments.
The event was an opportunity for the participants and their support network to celebrate the successful completion of this unique program designed to reduce criminal behavior.
The Shreveport DRC offers evidence-based programming designed for individuals on probation and parole and successfully prepare them for life after jail or prison.
The center opened after the Louisiana Department of Public Safety and Corrections selected GEO Reentry to open several DRCs statewide.
Program participants receive the ongoing treatment needed to help break cycles of criminal behavior. Classes include:
- Cognitive behavioral therapy
- Employment readiness and career development
- Community Connections, including links to community service providers
- Adult Basic Education and GED prep resources and referrals
- Life skills and parenting classes
- Drug and alcohol classes
Graduates like Harold Echols, say the tools he learned in the program changed his life for the better.
"It turned out to be the blessing in disguise that I needed," said Echols after the graduation ceremony.
Echols says before the program he was in and out of trouble with the law, but being assigned to the reentry program set him on the right path.
"Coming through all these programs and learning all the tools and applying them to my life, it's been great. I've never been happier than I am now," he said.