Shreveport, La -- A Haughton family is pleading for help. Their son has been held in a Chinese prison since 2014.
49-year-old Nelson Wells Jr. was taken into custody by Chinese officials as he tried to leave the country. He was charged with drug offenses. His family disputes the validity of that claim. Now they are even more concerned. They had a phone call from him Sunday night, and they say the situation is not good. Wells Jr. is suffering from a variety of medical concerns including diabetes. They also say his face is severely swollen from what could be a severe spider bite.
“I don't think he'll survive if we don't get him out of there,” said Nelson Wells Sr. during an interview with KTBS-3 News Monday.
His son normally lives in Japan and is married to a Japanese woman. Wells Jr. was in China in connection with a Japanese company he was working for. The Wells do send money to the U.S. Embassy in China that gets delivered to their son so he can eat more than the allotted one cup of rice per day. For dad, the effort to bring his son home is frustrating. Wells senior is a 20-year Army veteran who is used to getting anything done he puts his mind to.
“But this is beyond my control. I have to depend on a lot of other people. it's not like I can work my magic like if he was in the states,” Wells said.
He said that he and his wife have exhausted their savings and retirement on legal fees and other expenses trying to get their son out of China. They’ve asked for help from our Louisiana’s Congressional delegation, but so far no meaningful results.
They do have a go fund me set up that helps with legal costs and sending money to their son. They also ask you for your prayers to bring their son home.