SHREVEPORT, La -- As of Tuesday night, there had not been a homicide in Shreveport in more than 55 days.
The last killing occurred July 6 when 24-year-old Eli McKinney was gunned down in the 2100 block of Greenwood Road. Should the city make it to Thursday at 12:01 a.m., that would be the entire month of August without a homicide.
That would be the longest stretch without a homicide in Shreveport in more than two years. And, after an all-time record of 90 homicides last year, it’s a drop of 53% in Shreveport’s homicide rate. At this time last year, there were 63 homicides in Shreveport. There are currently 34 homicides in the city.
Last year, the longest period between homicides was just 18 days. That occurred in April 2021.
“A lot of the things we are doing are paying off in big benefits,” Chief Wayne Smith said in an interview with KTBS. “And we need to continue in that direction while we are gaining progress. And I think the substations and the things that will come from the bond issue will assist us in the long run.”
KTBS-3 News tracks each homicide and any data that goes along with it. Here are some more numbers: The city is averaging a homicide every seven days this year. Last year, it was every four days. The city is on pace for 51 homicides this year, a dramatic drop over the 90 the city witnessed last year.
Smith is not taking all the credit. He said there are many partner agencies they work with including federal law enforcement agencies, and the U.S. Attorney's Office, state police and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.