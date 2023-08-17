Homicides against women in Shreveport are up 85% in 2023. A woman shot Wednesday in Shreveport is the 13th female homicide victim of 2023. There were 7 female homicide victims in 2022. The total also exceeds the number of female homicide victims in 2021 (11) when Shreveport set an all-time record for homicides (90). Wednesday victims is the 54th homicide victim of 2023. She is the 5th homicide victim of the year in the 71104 Zip Code. Homicides in general are up 38 percent in 2023. Shreveport is now on pace for 87 homicides in 2023.