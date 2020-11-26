SHREVEPORT, La. - With the COVID-19 pandemic continuing to impact the nation millions of people will not be able to see friends or family members this Thanksgiving. For some that means cooking Thanksgiving dinner for the first time.
One company synonymous with Thanksgiving turkeys is trying to help make this thanksgiving the best yet by opening its Turkey Talk-Line.
KTBS 3 spoke with Coren Hayes, a Turkey Talk-Line Expert with Butterball, about some turkey cooking tips this Thanksgiving.
If you have turkey related question, you can call 1-800-butterball (1-800-288-837-2255) or text your question to 844-877-3456.