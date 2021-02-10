OYSOC - Healthy Heart Month

SHREVEPORT, La. - February is Healthy Heart Month and since we're On Your Side, we're opening up our On Your Side On Call Lines Wednesday evening.

Reps from CHRISTUS Shreveport-Bossier Health System will take your calls and answer your questions related to heart health.

Give them a call between 4p-7p at (318) 861-5827.

