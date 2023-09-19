SHREVEPORT, LA. - September is National Recovery Month and a time when the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission shares its message.
From 3 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Tuesday, KTBS 3 and the Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission are hosting our latest On Your Side On Call segments. Get your questions answered about recovery by calling 318-861-KTBS (5827).
The Shreveport-Bossier Rescue Mission is changing our cities one life at a time starting with the homeless men, women, and children. The Mission is more than a shelter. It provides a full-scale Life Recovery Program that not only meets a person's basic needs but also provides them with the tools needed for a complete life transformation.