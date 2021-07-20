SHREVEPORT - Have tax questions? On Your Side On Call is here to help.
CPAs from Carr, Riggs, & Ingram will be talking about the five most asked tax related topics Tuesday from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. Give them a call at 318-861-5827 with your questions.
Also, get a closer look at the 2021 tax filing season. The IRS offers up tax tips on filing your 2020 tax returns. From electronic filing and online resources to claiming the new Recovery Rebate Credit, find out more about what the IRS is doing during the pandemic to help taxpayers navigate these unusual circumstances to file your taxes this year. Click here for details.