SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport family is worried their home may be open to intruders, having had to wait for months to replace their back patio door. KTBS 3 contacted the public relations team for Lowe's to discuss the issue. As of Friday, representatives from the nationwide home improvement chain say they're looking into the problem, but the couple involved is skeptical, saying they've heard that before.
"I've had a nervous breakdown over this," said Jackie Johnson. "But I'm getting through it."
Having lived in the home for the past 25 years, Johnson says it's been a difficult seven months. Last August, Jackie and her husband ordered a new back patio door from the Lowe's at 2710 Alkay Drive, paying $3,630 in cash up front. But since then, they've been waiting. Often they were told the door had shipped, only to be told later that it hadn't.
"It's just been back and forth, back and forth, back and forth," said Johnson. "We went to the store about 20 times."
Johnson was told there were delays due to supply issues resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic. It's become a common issue over the last year, according to Tim Shane, president and CEO of the Better Business Bureau of Shreveport & Texarkana.
"I have been hearing a lot of our accredited businesses saying that they're communicating with their customers that there might be some delays," said Shane, who said none of the Shreveport-area Lowe's stores are accredited with the BBB. Individual stores can apply for accreditation, or several stores of a chain can apply regionally.
Johnson thought the issue was solved in December, when the new door arrived. But the contractor had already removed the old door when they made an unfortunate discovery: it didn't fit.
"The contractor almost had a heart attack because they sent the wrong door," said Johnson.
In the months since, Johnson says they've had to make due with a temporary door which doesn't lock. Johnson fears it's left her home vulnerable to intruders and the elements, including the recent snow and ice storm in February. But the situation has also left Jackie at her wit's end. Shane urges anyone in a similar situation to also file a complaint with the BBB.
"Our best practices is after we reach out to the business and give them a chance to respond, then the customer seeks resolution," said Shane. "So the business may offer a potential solution, and the customer has a right to say, 'I need that hole fixed.'"
Even after the new manager of the Lowe's store visited the home to see the situation first hand, she said they were unable to get any answers.
"It's just been a nightmare," said Johnson. "I'm very exhausted. I can't sleep. I had to go to the doctor to get our anxiety medicine to help me cope with this."
Finally, the couple sent a letter to Lowe's corporate in early March. Thursday, they spoke with a member of customer relations who offered to refund their money, add $400, and remove the door. But Johnson said the company couldn't say when contractors would be able to return to the home and it doesn't solve the problem.
"I don't have nothing to cover this [hole] and [the customer relations rep] said that I will have to file another complaint for that," said Johnson, who is using another company for the new door.
As a non-profit group, Shane says there's no cost for customers to file a complaint with the Better Business Bureau or to request their services. For more information on the Better Business Bureau of Shreveport & Texarkana, click here.