The Holiday Blues: tips to recognize and cope with seasonal depression

SHREVEPORT, La.-The holiday season can be tough for those struggling with mental health.
Often called the “holiday blues,” seasonal depression and anxiety can rob people of what man consider a time of joy and togetherness.
The National Alliance on Mental Illness reports over 60% of people say the holidays make their conditions worse.
Cooking meals, shopping, cleaning and entertaining as well as financial stress can add pressure to those who are already struggling.
Experts agree mental health can change like the seasons and conditions like seasonal depression can often go unnoticed.
Dr. Jason Jordan a clinical psychiatry assistant at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport says it’s important to be aware of the signs of depression and seek help if you are in crisis.
"Mental illnesses like depression are treatable. We have a number treatment options available for mental illnesses such as depression. We encourage people to recognize significant changes and often those can be changes in behavior like a decrease in social interactions, changes in self-care to the amount that someone isn't bathing or feeding themselves, changes in mood such as significant periods of crying or staying home more than normal. All of those would warrant some concern," said Dr. Jordan.
The Mayo Clinic recommends acknowledging your feelings and reaching out if you feel isolated. They encourage realistic expectations of the holidays and removing the pressure to make them perfect. To relieve financial and societal pressure, Mayo Clinic recommends sticking to a budget and learning to say no to family or social gatherings.
The most important tip, of course, is to seek professional help if you believe you are in crisis mode.
If you or anyone you know is experiencing a crisis this holiday season, reach out to the National Mental Health hotline by texting or calling 988.