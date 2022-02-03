SHREVEPORT, La- Pepito's, a once popular Shreveport restaurant with long lines on weekends, is about to serve its last margarita and queso. Restaurant management announced Thursday that it was closing for good. The last day of business will be Friday, February 4. A news release sent to KTBS Thursday blamed the pandemic in part for the closure.
“Like so many other establishments in the restaurant industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, we at Pepito’s saw the effects of the pandemic directly on our business – an uncertain business environment, increased costs, and increasing inflation that were making the business impossible to continue running," the statement read.
Despite that statement, KTBS-3 learned of a fallout within the management group that resulted in popular front man and restaurant namesake Pepito Munoz leaving the restaurant in January. That news led to a firestorm on social media in support of Munoz, that included an organized boycott of other restaurants owned the the same management group.
Management told KTBS-3 that the decision not to renew the lease on the Pepito's property along Fern Avenue was made in December.
Pepito's management thanked their faithful customers, asking them to come say goodbye to their favorite servers on Friday.
Pepito's Statement:
“We made the decision to not renew our lease this past December, and although we were holding out hope that this situation would change, we have made the difficult decision to close our doors.
“For those who would like to come out and say goodbye to your favorite servers, this upcoming Friday, February 4, will be our last evening.
“From the bottom of our hearts, we thank our tireless employees, our faithful customers, and all of those who had the chance to enjoy Pepito’s over the past two years – we are forever grateful.” – Pepito’s Restaurant